BTS Military Photos: Namjoon, Taehyung, Jungkook, and Jimin Fans Can't Keep Calm

The popular South Korean boy band, Bangtan Boys, also known as BTS, is currently on hiatus as its members fulfill mandatory military service. The oldest member, Kim Seok-jin, who enlisted last December, is expected to complete his service and return in June 2024. Earlier, his military outfit gained attention and went viral on social media. Subsequently, J-Hope shared photos of himself in military attire, captivating fans who couldn't help but admire the images.

Earlier this month, Namjoon, Kim Taehyung, Jeon Jungkook, and Park Jimin also enlisted for their military services. Recently, the first pictures of Namjoon and Kim Taehyung in military attire surfaced online, exciting fans eager for updates on their beloved idols. BTS members Park Jimin, Jeon Jungkook, and Kim Seok-jin reunited and took photos that also went viral on social media.

In terms of military enlistment, V and RM are serving in supporting positions, with V choosing to join the Special Duty Team—an anti-terrorism unit directly supervised by the Blue House. V's decision reflects his desire to challenge himself and take on significant responsibilities. In contrast, Jimin and Jungkook will serve on the front lines as part of their military duties. Due to a previous injury, Suga is fulfill his military duty through an alternative service rather than combat.

Removal of BTS from the Camp platform.

Fans eagerly awaited glimpses of their beloved idols after the sudden removal of BTS from the Camp platform, which provides updates about soldiers to their families. Later, it was revealed that the withdrawal of BTS members from the website was due to a copyright issue. Fans wanted updates too often, so the members were taken off the star soldier list, and the app removed artists from big management companies to avoid legal problems.

BTS shot various content.

During their break, BTS has provided various content for fans, including a new show called 'Begins Youth,' focusing on the friendship between the seven members. The drama features Seo Ji Hoon as Kim Hwan (Jin), Ro Jong Hyun as Cein (Suga), Ahn Jo Ho as Hosu (J-Hope), Seo Young as Dogeon (RM), Kim Yoon Woo as Haru (Jimin), Jung Woo Jin as Jooan (V), and Jeon Jin Seo as Jeha (Jungkook)..