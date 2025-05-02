Buddha's sacred relics from India arrive in Vietnam

Hanoi, May 2 The sacred relics of Buddha from India arrived in Vietnam on Friday. They were brought to the Vietnam Buddhist University for a special ceremony and then carried in a grand procession to Thanh Tam Pagoda, where the public exposition of the relics will take place.

Earlier in the day, Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Minority Affairs, took to social media and expressed gratitude for leading the delegation carrying the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha to Vietnam, stating it as an experience that touches the soul.

“Humbled to lead the delegation carrying the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha to Vietnam, an experience that touches the soul. Joined by Revered Monks, Kandula Durgesh ji, Minister for Tourism, Culture & Cinematography, Andhra Pradesh & officials on this sacred journey of peace, compassion & harmony. The Holy Relics would be in Vietnam from 2 to 21 May 2025 as part of the UN Vesak Day celebrations,” Rijiju posted on X.

“Paid my heartfelt respects before embarking on a deeply spiritual journey to Vietnam, accompanying the sacred Holy Relics of Lord Buddha. Carrying with us His timeless message of peace, compassion and unity,” he said in another post.

Earlier on Wednesday, a large gathering of monks, bhikkhunis, diplomats, and the Sangha offered chanting and special prayers to the Holy Buddha Relic at a protected enclosure of the National Museum, New Delhi. The sacred Relic arrived earlier from Sarnath en route to Vietnam.

The Ambassador of Vietnam to India, Nguyen Thanh Hai, as also the Acting High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India Priyanga Wickramasinghe joined the prayers.

The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), is holding for the first time an exposition of the Sacred Buddha Relic in four cities of Vietnam to coincide with the celebrations for the UN Vesak Day.

This Holy Relic of the Buddha is enshrined in Mulagandha Kuti Vihar, Sarnath, and was excavated in Nagarjuna Konda, Andhra Pradesh. It is believed to be older than 246 CE.

India and Vietnam share age-old cultural and civilisational links with regular exchanges. Buddhist links between the two countries represent civilisational connections dating back millennia. Numerous Buddhist scholars and pilgrims travel to India regularly, including the Vietnamese Buddhist pagoda in Bodhgaya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor