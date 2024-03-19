Buddhist community in Thailand expresses gratitude to PM Modi for sacred relics of Lord Buddha

Bangkok [Thailand], March 19 : The Thai-Indian community heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for strengthening the deeply rooted religious and cultural linkages between the two countries with gestures like sending sacred relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand, an official release said.

Participating in the Sadbhavana event with the theme "Role of the Thai-Indian Community for Building a Resilient Indo-Pacific Future" organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) at the Embassy of India in Bangkok, the Thai-Indian Community said PM Modi has provided strong and progressive leadership for free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific nations. They also praised PM Modi's stand for dominance free peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

According to the official release, the event was attended by the Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and IMF Convenor, Satnam Singh Sandhu, IMF co-founder Prof Himani Sood, along with other dignitaries, academicians, business leaders and esteemed members of the Thai-Indian community, including Sikhs, Buddhists, Hindus and Dawoodi Bohra Muslims.

The Indian diaspora in Thailand said that since Prime Minister Modi announced the continuation of the Look East into the Act East policy, the relationship between Thailand and India has evolved in the past 10 years.

They said India's shared strategic maritime border with Thailand and other Indo-Pacific nations holds geopolitical significance amid the growing influence of China in the South China Sea and Indian Ocean.

The members of the Buddhist community expressed gratitude for PM Modi's gesture of sending relics of the Buddha and his two disciples to be temporarily enshrined in Thailand from February to March 2024. They said the goodwill gesture reflects the Modi government's 'Look East' policy and the deeply rooted religious and cultural linkages between the two countries. They also praised PM Modi's message at the United Nations and India's mission "to save the planet from conflict and violence" through the principles of Buddhism.

Speaking at the event, the Sikh diaspora said PM Modi has taken significant initiatives to celebrate and promote the values of Sikhism and augment Sikh welfare. They said that besides building the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor after decades of long wait, PM Modi has facilitated efforts to provide justice and closure for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots by creating a SIT, reopening 300 cases for action against guilty and bringing three 'Swaroop' of Guru Granth Sahib ji from Kabul.

Hailing PM Modi for the construction and consecration of the long-awaited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya this year, the Hindu Diaspora said PM Modi has spread the rich Hindu values to the world through the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which reflects his mantra of Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi (development along with heritage preservation). They said PM Modi has found a place in the hearts of Hindus all over the world by bringing an end to the wait for Rama Mandir in Ayodhya.

During the event, the members of the Indian diaspora echoed the sentiment that, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has become an economic powerhouse with the fastest-growing economy in the world. The Indian diaspora said they now feel proud to be aligned with PM Modi and a rising India, as his leadership has boosted the self-esteem and confidence of non-resident Indians and persons of Indian origin.

Dr Chirapat Prapandvidya, Director, of the Sanskrit Studies Centre at Silpakorn University in Thailand, expressed gratitude for honouring his work and contribution towards the promotion of Sanskrit studies and said, "India and Thailand have shared cultural relations for a long time. The Sanskrit language is the essence of Indian philosophy and by knowing Sanskrit, one can understand India deeply. PM Modi has a great vision to recognise and honour people who promote rich Indian culture. Indian culture has a great influence on Southeast Asian nations. It is the soft power that PM Modi had envisioned that is bringing people from different regions together through culture."

"PM Modi has established supremacy in soft power in Southeast Asia and Asia in particular. Today, under the leadership of PM Modi, India has emerged as one of the strongest blocs not just in Asia but in the entire world. Modi has emerged as one of the strongest leaders in the world and given the policies of Vishwa Guru, I think he can achieve that. I wish him that he wins the next election in India," he added.

Additionally, Papnil Thakur, President of the of the Indian Association of Thailand, underscored that India is now closer to the Indo-Pacific Nations and PM Modi is raising their issues at a global level.

"The Indian Diaspora in Thailand has been living since the 18th century, and they have contributed bug time in the development of the nation. During the last 10 years, both countries have come closer in terms of bilateral trade and relations by partnering each other at the global level. The trade between the two countries has doubled, which shows that the Indo-Thai bond has been enhanced to the next level, he said.

"The Act on East Policy has brought India closer to the Indo-Pacific Nations and now India, under the leadership of PM Modi, is raising its issues at a global level. Moreover, students from Thailand have always considered India their second home, and the number of students going to India for higher education has increased during the last 10 years. Prime Minister Modi has brought Hindu values to the world through the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. The strong leadership of PM Modi has reconnected today's generation with centuries-old civilizations and religious traditions and values," he added.

Moreover, Rajya Sabha MP and IMF Convenor, Satnam Singh Sandhu, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enhancing India's global image and relations over the past decade, especially with Thailand.

He said, "Indo-Thai relations have strengthened like never before due to the visionary leadership and initiatives of PM Modi. The bilateral trade witnessed a two-fold increase from USD 9 billion in 2013-14 to USD 17.7 billion in 2022. Additionally, India emerged as the 'Voice of the Global South' during the G-20 Summit for addressing their regional concerns effectively. Recently, PM Modi's gesture of sending holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand, was a goodwill gesture, and an advocation of peace, harmony and respect for the Buddhist community worldwide."

Sandhu added, "Under PM Modi's leadership, Bharat is undergoing a massive transformation like never before. Over the past decade, India has become a land of reform, propelling our nation into the top five economies globally. PM Modi has given every Indian a new vision of Viksit Bharat to be achieved by 2047, and the Indian Diaspora residing across the world has to actively contribute towards realising this vision."

Particularly, the Indian community in Thailand has consistently played a significant role in enhancing bilateral relations and is contributing to India's progress towards its transformation into a developed nation.

Assistant Professor at Mahamakut Buddhist University Isan Campus in Thailand thanked India for giving opportunities to pay homage to Lord Buddha through the relics.

"It's an honour to represent the Thai community, Sangha, government, and people in paying homage to Lord Buddha and his disciples' relics. This occasion marks a significant moment for Thailand, as it welcomes Lord Buddha's relics after 13 years, offering a rare and invaluable opportunity for those unable to visit the Buddhist holy sites in India. The Thai people deeply appreciate the decision made by the Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to send these relics to Thailand," he said.

"PM Modi has genuine care and affection not only for the people of his own country but for people worldwide. In return, Buddhists hold a deep admiration for Prime Minister Modi and pray for Lord Buddha's blessings upon him, hoping that he continues to show love and kindness to all. All Buddhists, including myself, are Modi Ka Parivaar."

He further highlighted the utmost significance of the Sadbhavna event in strengthening the already strong Indo-Thai cultural ties.

"Even the Buddhism religion followed in Thailand originated in India. The influence of Indian culture is evident in Thai culture, particularly in terms of the Sanskrit language that we got from India," he added.

Satvinder Pal Singh, Representative Sikh Community and Secretary, Sri Guru Singh Sabha. Bangkok, Thailand, said, "The Sikh community has always been close to the heart of PM Modi, which is evident from the fact that many issues have been resolved that were centuries old. The opening of the Kartarpur Corridor has enabled every Sikh across the world to visit the holy land where Guru Nanak Dev Ji performed farming and lived during his last years. Besides this, justice for 1984 victims has been delivered due to the strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi. The Sikh Diaspora in Thailand is extremely thankful to PM Modi for the inclusive development that the minority communities, including the Sikhs', have enjoyed under his leadership."

Moreover, Jushad Arif, a resident of Thailand and member of the Dawoodi Bohra community, said, "Dawoodi Bohra community is deeply impressed with PM Modi; he is the only Prime Minister in India who has promoted the cause of minorities, especially the Dawoodi Bohra community. Wherever PM Modi goes - be it to London, Dubai, USA or any part of the world, he always gets a grand welcome from our community, and Dawoodi Bohras feel at home in PM Modi's presence. He is one of the greatest leaders we have. Minorities are safe, which we have ourselves experienced during visits to India."

Juzer Bharmal, a Dawoodi Bohra businessman in the Indo-Thai community, said, "The supreme leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community is very fond of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shares a strong connection with him. The entire community wishes for PM Modi's win in the 2024 elections to become Prime Minister of India again," they added, saying, 'Bohra bhi hain Modi ka Parivaar'.

Sonia, a student in Thailand who originally hails from Punjab, said that the global image of India has transformed under PM Modi.

"PM Modi has made all of us really proud. Today, we feel the power of New India at the global level. We have started getting respect wherever we travel across the world. The global image of India has not just changed but has transformed completely under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi's digital inclusion policy has brought about a major transformation in India and ensured a transparent system, which has further resulted in good governance. The policies of PM Modi have created limitless opportunities for youth to grow," she said.

"Owing to the thrust laid on improving the quality of education in India today, Indian universities are now competing with the top universities of the world today and this has all been possible due to the dedicated efforts of our Prime Minister," she added.

Ravikant, a student in Thailand who originally hails from Haryana, said, "The education system of India has gone through a sea change under the visionary leadership of PM Modi; there are many students from Thailand who are going to India to pursue their academics. We wish that PM Modi, who is the strongest leader till now, must win the 2024 elections and continue to lead India in the future as well. Under the Modi government, the youth have been empowered and provided limitless opportunities to grow like never before."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor