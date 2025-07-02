Buddhist Nechung's oracle comes in form to bless Tibetan government in-exile ahead of Dalai Lama's birthday

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 2 : Ahead of the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday celebration, the Tibetan Buddhist oracle, Nechung, comes in the form this morning to bless leaders of the Tibetan government-in-exile here. President of the Central Tibetan Administration of Tibetan government-in-exile, Penpa Tsering, ministers and members of Tibetan parliament-in-exile, and many other devotees gathered at the Nechung Monastery here in the North Indian hill town of Dharamshala on Tuesday morning.

In a significant ritual held at the Nechung Monastery, the Nechung Oracle, regarded as one of the protector deities of the Tibetan community, entered into a trance state to bless the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) and its leaders. CTA President Penpa Tsering, ministers, parliamentarians, and many Tibetan devotees were present for the event.

CTA President Sikyong Penpa Tsering told ANI, "This is invocation of the Nechung oracle because Nechung is one among the protecting deities along with Palden Lhamo Sri Devi so two of them are the official protecting deities of the Central Tibetan Administration and two of them have been very closely associated with the successive Dalai Lamas so on this occasion we do refer to Nechung oracle for helping us because their job is supposed to assist us in our daily work when we face unseen obstacles, the protecting deities help us so we refer to Nechung about the current issues that's going on and seek his cooperation and help in carrying out our responsibilities."

Hollywood actor Richard Gere has also come here to attend these rituals and celebrations. Speaking to ANI, he said, "We are actually, all of my friends are here in Dharamshala to celebrate His Holiness' 90th birthday and pray for his good health. Nechung is one of my oldest friends. This monastery is well known to me and my friends. They are very close to me and my son, so it's so delightful to be here. I have seen the pleasure of being here many times, so I feel like having a connection with Nechung la."

Dalai Lama's birthday falls on July 6 as per the Gregorian calendar; festivities began on June 30 in accordance with the Tibetan calendar. The event has been attracting spiritual leaders, dignitaries, and well-wishers who have been arriving from different parts of the world.

On June 30 celebration at Tsuglagkhang, the main Tibetan temple in Dharamshala, the Dalai Lama made a brief public appearance and reaffirmed his dedication to peace, compassion, and service to the Tibetan people and the broader global community. The celebrations have drawn numerous interfaith leaders, underlining the Dalai Lama's influence beyond Buddhism.

From July 2 to 4, Dharamshala will host a three-day international Buddhist conference, bringing together senior monks and scholars from various global traditions.The event will culminate in a major address by the Dalai Lama, during which he is expected to speak on the future of the Tibetan reincarnation tradition, a topic of considerable interest within the global Tibetan and Buddhist communities.

