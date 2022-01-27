Budget 22: Capex likely to focus on jobs creation, PLI expansion

New Delhi, Jan 27 India's Federal Budget FY23's Capex thrust is likely to focus on rural welfare and employment generation schemes.

Besides, focus on health, housing and physical infra is expected to continue with areas such as railways and residential projects gaining more traction.

Furthermore, MSMEs in sectors such as tourism, auto ancillaries amongst others might benefit from an enhanced ECLGS programme.

In the previous fiscal, total Capex outlay rose over 30 per cent on a YoY basis to Rs 5.54 lakh crore

