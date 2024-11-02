Buffer zone created around Vancouver gurdwara as Khalistanis plan to create ruckus during consular camp

Vancouver, Nov 2 A 60-metre buffer zone has been created around one of Vancouver's largest gurdwaras following an order passed by the British Columbia Supreme Court as Sikh extremist groups plan to create ruckus during a consular camp, later on Saturday.

Local media reported that the authorities at the Ross Street gurdwara had sought a preemptive injunction ahead of two consular camps planned for November 2 and 16, amid growing tensions between Canada and India that New Delhi has attributed to "vindictive campaign" unleashed by the government led by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, last year.

The Khalsa Diwan Society, which runs the gurdwara, said in court documents that it expects "intense protests" at the both consular camps which, the documents submitted in the court mentioned, are organised every year and help "seniors of Indian descent to complete administrative tasks with the Government of India, primarily in relation to their pensions, without the need for attending in person at the Indian consulate."

Designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun founded pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) had issued a statement Friday saying it would "counter" the camps in Vancouver and Surrey.

"The current climate is one of tension between pro-Khalistan supporters and the Indian government, and they are opposed to all manifestations of the Indian government, including in Canada. We think that's inappropriate and people need consular services and we're trying to assist people in accessing consular services — full stop," Canada's CBC News quoted Scott Turner, the lawyer for the Ross Street Gurdwara leadership, as saying.

Earlier in the day, India said that some of its consular officials in Canada were recently informed by the Turdeau government of being under audio and video surveillance.

"Some of our consular officials were recently informed by the Canadian government that they have been and continue to be under audio and video surveillance. Their communications have also been intercepted. We have formally protested to the Canadian government as we deem these actions to be a flagrant violation of relevant diplomatic and consular conventions," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in New Delhi.

He also trashed allegations made by the Canadian government that linked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the targetting of pro-Khalistan activists in Canada.

"We had summoned the representative of the Canadian High Commission yesterday. A diplomatic note was handed over in reference to the proceedings of the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security in Ottawa on October 29th, 2024. It was conveyed in the note that the Government of India protests in the strongest terms to the absurd and baseless references made to the Union Home Minister of India before the Committee by Deputy Minister David Morrison," said Jaiswal during the weekly media briefing.

"In fact, the revelation that high Canadian officials deliberately leak unfounded insinuations to the international media as part of a conscious strategy to discredit India and influence other nations only confirms the view the Government of India has long held about the current Canadian government's political agenda and behavioral pattern. Such irresponsible actions will have serious consequences for bilateral ties," he added.

India had announced the withdrawal of its High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma and other diplomats from Canada on October 14, after the Trudeau government - in what was termed as "preposterous imputations" by New Delhi - suggested that the Indian diplomats are 'persons of interest' in a matter related to an investigation in the country.

India repeatedly underlined that, in an atmosphere of extremism and violence, it had no faith in the current Canadian Government's commitment to ensure their security.

