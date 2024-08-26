Bugti's son claims US involvement in father's killing

Quetta [Balochistan], August 26 : Nawabzada Jamil Akbar Bugti, the son of slain Baloch nationalist leader Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti, alleged that US authorities informed Pakistani officials of his father's location while he was hiding in the mountains as he was using an American satellite phone for communication, the Dawn reported.

According to a report by a Pakistani media outlet, Jamil made this claim during a media briefing at his residence in Bugti Bolak, near Quetta, on the eve of his father's 18th death anniversary on Sunday.

Akbar Khan Bugti was killed on August 26, 2006, during a Pakistani military operation aimed at suppressing the Baloch insurgency. His death occurred in the mountainous terrain of Balochistan, which was the centre of the military operations against his forces.

Further, Jamil Akbar suggested that thew US' information led to a military operation in the mountainous region, which resulted in Akbar Bugti's death, as per Dawn.

Jamil Bugti also mentioned that his father's movement for Baloch rights had gained significant traction, not only among the Baloch in Balochistan but also among those in Punjab and Sindh. He emphasised that, despite the lack of effective leadership within parliamentary parties, his father's mission continues to advance.

Jamil also highlighted that Baloch women are now playing a crucial role in furthering the movement that his father started.

Earlier, Naseem Baloch, Chairman of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), delivered a poignant address during a gathering of party members on the death anniversary of Baloch leader Nawab Bugti.

Reflecting on Bugti's life, legacy, and ideals, Baloch emphasised the enduring impact of Bugti's sacrifices and the Baloch nation's responsibility to honour his memory.

Akbar Khan Bugti (1927-2006) was a Baloch nationalist leader and a key figure in the Baloch resistance movement. He was born into the influential Bugti tribe, which has historically played a significant role in Balochistan, a region in southwestern Pakistan.

Bugti's killing sparked nationwide protests and further fuelled an armed insurgency that began in 2004 in Balochistan. Balochistan nationalists have accused Punjab, Pakistan's most populous province, of exploiting their natural resources.

Bugti's legacy continues to influence the Baloch nationalist movement. His efforts to achieve greater autonomy for Balochistan and his resistance against perceived oppression have become central themes in the ongoing discourse surrounding Balochistan's political status.

