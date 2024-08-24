"Build on defence cooperation," says Rajnath Singh at USISP Forum

Washington DC [US], August 24 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reiterated building on the defence cooperation and elevating the strategic partnership through deeper defense engagements at multiple levels, a statement by US-India Strategic Partnership Forum said.

The statement said that at a luncheon roundtable with USISPF Board members, and leaders from the defence industry, the Defence Minister touched on the evolution of the US-India defence relationship, its phenomenal growth, and how the defence sector and investments from American companies will play a central part in India's growth story and vision 2047.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the National Security Advisor of the United States, Jake Sullivan and shared perspectives on key strategic matters of mutual interest.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to meet the National Security Advisor of the United States @jakesullivan and share perspectives on key strategic matters of mutual interest."

Mukesh Aghi, the President and CEO of the USISP Forum, said that Singh touched on the evolution of the US-India defence relationship and the strategic depth.

In a post on X, Aghi said, "A pleasure to host Shri Rajnath Singh, the Hon. Minister of Defence, in Washington, DC. The Defence Minister engaged with USISP Forum's Board members and leaders from the defense industry in a closed-door luncheon. Minister Singh touched on the evolution of the US-India defense relationship and the strategic depth, where the private sector now plays an epochal role in driving deep defense synergy in new areas of critical and emerging technology, such as cyber, drones, AI, space, and quantum. Thank you to our members, and partners, Defence Minister of India and Indian Embassy in US for a productive and engaging discussion."

Earlier this day, Singh met US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin.

The Defence Minister is on an official visit to the US from August 23 to 26, 2024, at the invitation of Austin.

