Builders took money for residential projects but completed commercial ones first

Noida, Oct 19 Many builder groups including Amrapali, Jaypee, the 3C Company and Supertech defrauded the investors by registering the booking in the name of residential projects and leaving them incomplete to finish their own commercial ones first.

The other groups did the same by taking money from the residential flat owners and leaving their projects incomplete.

The buyers are upset at not getting their houses even after paying a huge sum of money and are tired of constant false assurances by the builders.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor