Bulgaria to hold snap election after parties fail to form govt

Sofia, Aug 6 The third and last attempt to form a new government within Bulgaria's current legislature has failed, paving the way for snap parliamentary elections.

On July 29, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev asked the smallest parliamentary group, the 16-seat There Is Such People (ITN), to nominate a Prime Minister candidate and to try to form a government, but the party failed to secure enough support, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

Earlier in July, the two largest parliamentary groups in the 240-member legislature, GERB-UDF and "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (PP-DB) had failed to fulfill the task.

According to the Bulgarian Constitution, after this latest failure, Radev is obliged to appoint a caretaker government and schedule new parliamentary elections.

Bulgaria's previous parliamentary elections were held on June 9.

