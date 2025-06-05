Bulgarian MPs Clash in Parliament After EU Approves Plan to Replace National Currency With Euro by 2026; Video Goes Viral

Lawmakers at Bulgaria's parliament clashed physically after the European Union (EU) approved the country's plan to replace the Bulgarian currency with the Euro by 2026. The incident occurred when far-right MPs stormed the floor and clashed with pro-EU lawmakers, while thousands protested outside, shouting, "No to Euro colonialism."

The European Commission and the European Central Bank gave Bulgaria the go-ahead on Wednesday to adopt the euro, making Bulgaria the 21st country to join the single currency area. Footage from the house went viral on social media sites.

Bulgarian Lawmakers Clash in Parliament

Parliament Sofia👇

Bulgarian Lawmakers Clashed after the European Commission approved the country’s entry into the euro zone next year, sparking protests by the Revival Party.. pic.twitter.com/KaU7xE8VjB — Truthseeker (@Xx17965797N) June 4, 2025

In a viral video, Revival MP Tsoncho Ganev is seen pushing We Continue the Change MP Yavor Bozhankov in front of other lawmakers during heated debates about the country's planned adoption of the euro.

The Revival MPs blocked the parliamentary podium in protest against Bulgaria's move towards joining the single currency. The far-right party has emerged as the most vocal opponent of euro adoption, with its members holding placards reading "No to the euro" and "Yes to our lev" during the tumultuous session.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the euro would strengthen Bulgaria's economy "with more trade with euro area partners, foreign direct investment, access to finance, quality jobs, and real incomes."