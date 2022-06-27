Bulgarian PM submits government's resignation
By ANI | Published: June 27, 2022 04:52 PM 2022-06-27T16:52:57+5:30 2022-06-27T17:00:07+5:30
Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov submitted the resignation of his coalition government to the National Assembly on Monday after it was ousted in a no-confidence motion, the press office of the Parliament said.
According to the country's Constitution, resigning is compulsory after a losing vote.
Petkov's government will continue to act until the election or appointment of a new Council of Ministers.
The cabinet was overthrown on Wednesday, two weeks after the There Is Such A People party, one of the four partners in the ruling coalition, withdrew its participation in the government, which was elected last December. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor