Burj Khalifa Lights Up with PM Modi’s Images on His 75th Birthday (Watch Video)

PM Modi Birthday: The Burj Khalifa was illuminated on Wednesday to celebrate India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday. Images of Modi appeared on the tower along with the message “Happy Birthday.” The building’s lights shifted through multiple colours during the display. The Indian flag’s colours — saffron, white and green — were also projected on the skyscraper.

PM Modi expressed gratitude to citizens and global leaders for their messages and wishes. In a post on X, he said he was “truly overwhelmed” by the affection from across India and abroad. He added that the support inspired him and strengthened the work to build a better India.

I am truly overwhelmed by the countless wishes, blessings and messages of affection that have poured in from across the nation and overseas. This affection strengthens and inspires me. I thank the people for the same. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2025

The Prime Minister said the goodwill reflected the “inherent goodness of the people of India.” He noted that social service initiatives held across the country on his birthday had sustained society and encouraged hope and positivity.

The innumerable wishes and the faith you have reposed in me are a source of great strength. I see them as a blessing not for me alone, but for the work we are doing together to build a better India. I resolve to continue working with even greater energy and devotion, so that we… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2025

He added that while he could not reply to all wishes individually, he prayed for the health and well-being of everyone.

Across India, the Bharatiya Janata Party and its supporters marked the day with welfare activities under the theme ‘Sewa Pakhwada.’ Events included blood donation drives, cleanliness campaigns, plantation drives, health check-ups, distribution of assistive devices, and food for the underprivileged. Religious rituals and prayers were also held in temples, mosques, gurudwaras and churches.

World leaders also sent greetings. Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed, Italian President Giorgia Meloni, EU President Ursula von der Leyen, and leaders from Bhutan, Australia, New Zealand and Guyana were among those who extended their wishes.