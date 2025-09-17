Burj Khalifa Lights Up with PM Modi’s Images on His 75th Birthday (Watch Video)

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 17, 2025 23:02 IST2025-09-17T22:49:38+5:302025-09-17T23:02:29+5:30

PM Modi Birthday: The Burj Khalifa was illuminated on Wednesday to celebrate India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday. ...

PM Modi Birthday: The Burj Khalifa was illuminated on Wednesday to celebrate India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday. Images of Modi appeared on the tower along with the message “Happy Birthday.” The building’s lights shifted through multiple colours during the display. The Indian flag’s colours — saffron, white and green — were also projected on the skyscraper.

Watch Video Here: 

PM Modi expressed gratitude to citizens and global leaders for their messages and wishes. In a post on X, he said he was “truly overwhelmed” by the affection from across India and abroad. He added that the support inspired him and strengthened the work to build a better India.

The Prime Minister said the goodwill reflected the “inherent goodness of the people of India.” He noted that social service initiatives held across the country on his birthday had sustained society and encouraged hope and positivity.

He added that while he could not reply to all wishes individually, he prayed for the health and well-being of everyone.

Across India, the Bharatiya Janata Party and its supporters marked the day with welfare activities under the theme ‘Sewa Pakhwada.’ Events included blood donation drives, cleanliness campaigns, plantation drives, health check-ups, distribution of assistive devices, and food for the underprivileged. Religious rituals and prayers were also held in temples, mosques, gurudwaras and churches.

World leaders also sent greetings. Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed, Italian President Giorgia Meloni, EU President Ursula von der Leyen, and leaders from Bhutan, Australia, New Zealand and Guyana were among those who extended their wishes.

