Burkina Faso President appoints new PM

Ouagadougou, Dec 8 Burkina Faso President Ibrahim Traore appointed Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo as the country's new Prime Minister.

According to a presidential decree read out on public television by the General Secretary of the government Mathias Traore, "Mr Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo is appointed Prime Minister."

Prior to this, Ouedraogo served as minister of communication, culture, arts and tourism, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Friday, Traore terminated Apollinaire Joachimson Kyelem de Tambela's duties of Prime Minister and dissolved the government.

