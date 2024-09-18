Burmese-Americans protest outside Chinese Embassy in US against Beijing's interference in Myanmar

Washington DC [USA], September 18 : Around 50 Burmese Americans gathered outside the Chinese Embassy in Washington to protest China's interference in Myanmar's internal affairs, VOA reported.

This demonstration was part of a global campaign urging China to withdraw its support for Myanmar's military junta and to respect the wishes of the people striving for democracy since the February 2021 coup, as reported by Voice of America.

The protest featured demonstrators holding signs that read "Reject Junta's Sham Elections" and "Solidarity with the People of Myanmar." It was sparked by a statement from the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar that day, in which the embassy claimed that China was not meddling in Myanmar's internal matters and would continue to promote peace and stability.

Yin Aye, a leader of the protests and an organiser in the Washington area since the 2021 coup, was quoted in the VOA report saying, "We reject the Chinese Embassy's assertion that they're not interfering in Myanmar's internal affairs. If they stopped supporting sham elections and truly pressured the military to end the suffering of our people, we might believe them."

Yin highlighted China's close ties with Myanmar's military junta and its alleged interference in the activities of ethnic resistance groups in northern Shan State, actions that have drawn significant criticism from Burmese and pro-democracy organizations.

On August 29, the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), an armed ethnic group opposing the junta in north-eastern Myanmar, reported receiving a warning letter from Chinese authorities in the border town of Ruili. The letter urged the TNLA to halt its offensive in northern Shan State, where key Belt and Road Initiative projects are located, or face repercussions.

Hla Kyaw Zaw, a veteran observer of China-Myanmar relations, stated that China's recent actions, especially its warning to the TNLA, have provoked outrage among the Myanmar public, who view it as a direct threat to ethnic resistance forces fighting for democracy.

He remarked, "The language used in the letter was undiplomatic and threatening."

A TNLA spokesperson told VOA that the letter from Chinese authorities urged the group to stop fighting, maintain stability along the China-Myanmar border, and protect Chinese citizens. The letter warned that failure to comply would result in China "teaching them a lesson" and holding the group accountable for any consequences.

When asked about the letter during a regular press briefing in late August, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Liu Jian neither confirmed nor denied that Beijing had sent it.

Liu stated, "China is closely monitoring the situation in Myanmar and the developments in northern Myanmar, and has been working to promote peace talks and a ceasefire. As Myanmar's largest neighboring country, China has always sincerely hoped for Myanmar's stability and development and has actively worked towards this goal."

Since then, members of the Myanmar diaspora have intensified protests outside Chinese embassies worldwide, accusing China of supporting Myanmar's military coup. Saturday's protest in Washington was part of a coordinated series of demonstrations by Burmese diaspora communities globally.

Earlier in July, activists in Washington, New York, San Francisco, London, and Tokyo protested outside Chinese embassies and consulates.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor