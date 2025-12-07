Bus crash kills 14, injures 34 in Algeria

Algiers [Algeria], December 7 (ANI/WAM): Fourteen people were killed, and 34 were injured when a passenger bus overturned on a national highway in southern Algeria.

The Civil Protection Service said the vehicle flipped onto its roof while travelling on the route linking Bechar and Tindouf.

Rescue crews treated the wounded at the scene before transferring several in critical condition to a nearby hospital. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor