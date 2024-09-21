Bushfire warning in Sydney's north downgraded as conditions begin to ease

Sydney, Sep 21 A bushfire over 80 hectares in size burning on Sydney's northern beaches was downgraded from emergency to advice on Saturday by the Rural Fire Service (RFS) of the Australian state of New South Wales.

The RFS said that conditions across the fire ground began to ease as wind speed and temperature decreased, Xinhua news agency reported.

Firefighters, working to contain the fire, were conducting backburning operations, the RFS added.

According to the RFS, residents in the area should be aware of ember attacks.

No property loss or damage has been reported so far.

Earlier on Saturday, an emergency warning was issued for an out-of-control bushfire on Sydney's northern beaches as firefighters and water bombing aircraft battled the blaze in the area.

RFS Inspector Ben Shepherd said the fire was caused during a hazard reduction, with embers being carried by gusty winds past containment lines into coast heathland.

