Bushra Bibi transferred to Bani Gala 'sub-jail' after receiving 14-yr sentence in Toshakhana Case

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 1 : Bushra Bibi, who was sentenced to 14 years in the Toshakhana reference case, has been moved to Bani Gala, the Islamabad residence of her husband Imran Khan, designated as a sub-jail, ARY News reported.

The former first lady surrendered voluntarily before the accountability court in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, where the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team took her into custody. The Islamabad Chief Commissioner issued a notification declaring the residence of convict Bushra Bibi in Bani Gala as a sub-jail until further orders.

"The Chief Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory is pleased to declare the residence of convict Bushra Bibi (Residential Compound, Khan House Banigala, Mohra Noor, Islamabad) as Sub-Jail till further orders," stated the notification.

Stringent security measures are in place, with jail staff stationed inside Bani Gala, while Islamabad Police personnel will remain outside Imran Khan's residence, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Imran Khan and his wife were handed a 14-year jail sentence by an accountability court in the Toshakhana case.

The court not only imposed rigorous imprisonment but also disqualified Khan from holding any public office for the next 10 years. The couple was fined PKR 1.573 billion as part of the judgement.

The Toshakhana case became a major point of contention in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI chief for making "false statements and incorrect declarations" last year, ARY News reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor