BWF condemns rise in human rights violations in Balochistan, calls for resistance

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 16 : The Baloch Women Forum (BWF) condemned the growing human rights violations in Balochistan, calling attention to the increasing repression of the local population, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

According to the Balochistan Post, in a recent statement, the BWF criticized parliamentary parties for exploiting these issues for personal and political gain, while the people of Balochistan continue to suffer. Despite repeated warnings, anti-Baloch policies are intensifying, the forum stated.

The Balochistan Post further reported that a key focus of the press release was a tragic incident on January 4, 2025, when a young protester at a peaceful sit-in in Hoshap, Turbat, was run over by a truck. The protest was against the enforced disappearances of two Baloch men, Abul Hassan and Zaman Baloch. The injured protester was rushed to Turbat and later to Karachi, but he died from his injuries. The BWF spokesperson questioned, "Who is accountable for such attacks on our right to peaceful protest and legal protections?"

The BWF also condemned the extrajudicial killings of Afzal Manzoor from Turbat and Zakaria Baloch from Gwadar. Afzal was forcibly disappeared by security forces in December 2024, and his body was later found, showing signs of torture after being falsely presented as part of an explosion. Zakaria was also abducted by security forces and, after his release, was tragically killed by "unknown" attackers, who are believed to be responsible for multiple assaults on Baloch individuals, the Balochistan Post reported.

The statement also highlighted the mass abduction of over ten Baloch people in Khuzdar's Zehri area, which led to protests and highway blockades. While some individuals were released, many remain missing in state custody.

The BWF criticized the silence of elected officials, noting their lack of response to these abductions while quickly condemning insurgent attacks. This inaction, the BWF said, deepens resentment among the Baloch people towards the state, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

The forum called on both local and international human rights organizations to pressure the state to end these abuses. According to the Balochistan Post, the BWF also urged the Baloch people to unite and resist this ongoing oppression through organized action. "Our collective resistance is the only way forward," the spokesperson concluded.

