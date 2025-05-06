BYC accuses judiciary of stalling justice for detained leaders

Balochistan [Pakistan], May 6 : The Baloch Yekjehti Committee (BYC) has sharply criticized the judicial system for allegedly using delaying tactics in the legal cases against its top leaders, who are still being held under the colonial-era Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (3-MPO), as reported by The Balochistan Post.

In a statement released on Monday, the group stated that its central organiser, Mahrang Baloch, central committee member Sibghatullah Shahji, along with Beebarg Baloch, Beebow Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch, and hundreds of others, have been arbitrarily detained over the last two months. They are currently imprisoned in Huda Jail Quetta and various other detention facilities throughout Balochistan.

The Baloch Yekjehti Committee (BYC) has expressed frustration over what it describes as the judiciary's consistent failure to ensure timely justice, despite legal petitions filed against the ongoing detentions of its leaders. According to the group, the same judicial bench has repeatedly heard the case over the past two months, yet the government's legal team has consistently failed to present any evidence or legal basis for the arrests. Still, the judge has delayed issuing a verdict each time, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

The BYC reported that another hearing took place on Monday, where once again the state prosecutor provided no evidence. "By all legal standards, our leaders should have been released today," the group stated. Instead, while the court ordered the release of other detainees held under the same law elsewhere in Balochistan, it postponed the cases of Dr. Mahrang Baloch, Sibghatullah Shahji, Beebarg Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch, Beebow Baloch, and Mama Ghafar Baloch until the following day, instructing the prosecution to finally submit evidence, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

The organisation condemned the court's tolerance of the prosecution's repeated failures, calling it a sign of systemic complicity. "This is not just judicial negligenceit is active collaboration between the courts and the state," the BYC stated, arguing that the ongoing detentions, in the absence of evidence, amount to nothing more than legal obstruction.

The Committee has called for the immediate and unconditional release of all those detained and has appealed to human rights organisations, legal experts, and civil society to take a stand against what it terms a deliberate abuse of legal processes and a breakdown of judicial integrity in Balochistan.

