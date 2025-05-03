BYC condemns abduction of activist Beebo Baloch

Quetta [Pakistan], May 3 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has raised concerns over the abduction and torture of activist Beebo Baloch prior to his return to Huda Jail.

Taking to the social media platform X, BYC revealed that the activist was in critical condition following the assault. Despite his worsening health, he was briefly taken to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta without receiving proper medical treatment and was then returned to Huda Jail in the same deteriorating condition.

The Committee further revealed that Beebo Baloch's condition remains extremely serious as a result of continuous torture and a ten-day hunger strike he maintained in protest against his earlier transfer to Pishin Jail. The hunger strike was called off only after his return to Huda Jail, but the physical toll has left him in a fragile and life-threatening state.

BYC stated that "On April 24 at around 8 PM, personnel from Quetta Police and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) allegedly entered the jail without legal authority and violently assaulted several inmates, including Dr. Mah Rang Baloch, Beebo Baloch, and Gulzadi Baloch."

According to BYC, Beebo was forcibly disappeared from Huda Jail during this incident and reappeared 24 hours later in Pishin Jail.

While in Pishin, surveillance cameras were installed in Beebo Baloch's barrack and even in his washroom, raising serious concerns over privacy violations. The Committee described these acts as part of an ongoing pattern of harassment and repression faced by Baloch political prisoners.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has appealed to the United Nations and international human rights organisations to intervene and ensure the protection and release of Baloch political detainees, warning that ongoing torture and enforced disappearances are placing their lives at grave risk.

