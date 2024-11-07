BYC condemns abduction of Khalil Baloch and his sister by Pakistani forces in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 7 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has reported the enforced disappearances of Khalil Baloch and his sister Laljan Pullan Baloch by the Pakistan security forces on Tuesday night. Khalil Baloch, son of Pullan and Laljan Pullan Baloch, a final year BS Nursing student were harassed and assaulted by the security forces.

In a post on X, the BYC stated, "Last night, Khalil Baloch, son of Pullan, was forcibly disappeared from his home for the second time, along with his sister, Laljan Pullan Baloch, a final-semester BS Nursing student. Reports indicate that security forces entered their home, assaulted Laljan and her family, confiscated her phone and books, and forcibly took her away the following day."

Later Laljan was released but the atrocities continued against her as she was pressured by the armed forces to regularly visit the military camps on their demand.

The BYC further highlighted that the security forces raided Laljan's house again and confiscated her sister's mobile. This has created fear in the minds of Baloch women as the security forces have been targeting women for a long time.

The BYC lamented,"The LEAs operate in Balochistan with full impunity and have been targeting Baloch women which is now gaining momentum. Enforced disappearances of Baloch youth are indiscriminate and constitute the daily routine in Balochistan. Men, women, children and elderly all face and fear the same fate every day; the fear of being disappeared and never to be seen again."

The rapid increase in the cases of enforced disappearances has invoked the feeling of terror in the state. The continuous attack on Baloch women raises concerns over women's safety in the state.

BYC has been continuously protesting against the abductions and has also urged people to join the protest against brutality as resistance is the only way to stop such atrocities against the Baloch people.

