BYC council members pay homage to protestors killed in Baloch National Gathering

Balochistan [Pakistan], August 11 : Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) council members joined together to pay homage to the protestors who were killed in Baloch Raji Machi (Baloch National Gathering) on Sunday.

Baloch Yakjehti Committee shared the photos and video of the gathering on X and stated, "Diwan started in memory of the martyrs of Baloch Raji Machi, in which homage will be paid to the martyrs of Baloch Raji Machi."

Recently, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has called off its sit-in in Gwadar and other parts of Balochistan as a result of negotiations held with government representatives that ended late on Thursday night, Dawn reported.

The talks took place in Gwadar. On August 9 the Baloch caravans left for Turbat from Gwadar. Later in the evening, a special assembly is to be held at Turbat.

While speaking to the national gathering lead activist Mahrang Baloch said, "It should be noted that today the government delegation has accepted the demands of the sit-in. The Baloch Solidarity Committee will end its sit-in after the demands are implemented. After the dharna ends, the caravan will march towards Turbat. This caravan will announce its plan by holding a gathering in Turbat."

Earlier, the BYC demanded the Pakistani government be notified that "no participant or helper of the Baloch National Gathering will be harassed," no further FIR will be filed in this regard, and no unnecessary force will be used in any future peaceful programme.

It also said that the Balochistan government compensated the general public for the financial damages caused by the state military and intelligence agencies during the Baloch National Gathering, "including breaking into their homes, burning vehicles, or confiscating personal belongings."

The situation in Balochistan has long been marked by ongoing tensions and conflicts between Baloch activists and Pakistani security forces. The region has witnessed numerous human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and torture.

