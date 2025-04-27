BYC leaders enter third day of hunger strike amid media silence; Bebarg Baloch's health critically worsens

Quetta [Balochistan], April 27 : The hunger strike led by members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), including Mahrang Baloch, Shah Ji Baloch, Bebarg Baloch, Beebow Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch, and others, is now in its third consecutive day at Quetta's Hudda Jail.

Despite the worsening health of the imprisoned activists, there has been a noticeable lack of coverage from both Pakistani media outlets and international human rights organisations.

In a message posted by the BYC on X, the organisation highlighted the ongoing media silence in Balochistan, where peaceful political activists are reportedly experiencing custodial abuse, enforced disappearances, and inhumane treatment. The BYC warned that any harm inflicted on the detained leaders would be the full responsibility of the state.

The Committee emphasised that the quest for truth and justice in Balochistan requires immediate global attention, cautioning that silence from the international community would be seen as complicity. They have articulated three main demands: the prompt release of all detained BYC leaders and activists, an end to custodial torture and enforced disappearances, and the safeguarding of the right to peaceful democratic resistance in Balochistan, as reported in the post.

Meanwhile, the health condition of BYC central leader Bebarg Baloch, who was already paralysed before his detention, has critically deteriorated. On the third day of his hunger strike, Bebarg is reportedly experiencing severe hypotension and frequent loss of consciousness. Family members who visited him confirmed that he urgently needs hospitalisation; however, police authorities are allegedly refusing to allow his transfer to a medical facility, significantly endangering his life, as noted in the post.

The BYC reiterated that it holds the state entirely accountable for any harm that may occur to Bebarg Baloch or other detained activists.

Balochistan region remains plagued by a disturbing trend of enforced disappearances, with some victims eventually released, while others endure long-term detention or fall prey to targeted killings. These violations of fundamental rights have fuelled growing insecurity and mistrust among locals.

The persistent fear of arbitrary arrests and the absence of accountability continue to destabilise Balochistan, undermining efforts to restore peace, justice, and public confidence in state institutions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor