BYC says preparations for Baloch National Gathering in full swing

Jhalawan [Balochistan], July 16 : To prepare for the Baloch National Gathering, the Balochistan Solidarity Committee collaborated with members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) in various areas of the Jhalawan region on Tuesday.

During these visits, particularly in Khuzdar, Nal, and Sorab, teams were formed to organise activities such as corner meetings, wall chalking, and mobilization efforts for the Baloch Raji Machi.

The BYC shared this update through a social media post on X, stating, "In the Hub Region, the Baloch Solidarity Committee organized an awareness event in Gadani yesterday, Sunday. During this event, friends engaged with the local community in Gadani to promote participation in the Baloch Raji Machi and solidarity among Baloch people. Additionally, a peaceful march was conducted in Gadani's main bazaar, inviting residents to join the Baloch National Gathering scheduled in Gwadar on July 28th. Finally, wall chalking activities were carried out at various locations along the road."

بلوچ راجی مچی کے تیاری کیلئے بلوچ یکجہتی کمیٹی نے جھالاوان ریجن میں مختلف علاقوں میں بی وائے سی کے دوستوں سے ملاقات کی۔ اس دورے میں بلخصوص خضدار، نال اور سوراب میں بلوچ راجی مچی کی سرگرمیوں کارنر میٹنگز، وال چاکنگ اور موبلائزیشن کیلئے دوستوں کی ٹیم بنایا گیا۔ دوسری طرف بلوچ… pic.twitter.com/uWfWzp1ZH6 — Baloch Yakjehti Committee (@BalochYakjehtiC) July 15, 2024

Ahead of the Baloch National Gathering scheduled for July 28th in Gwadar, the Balochistan Yakjehti Committee Shaal Zone recently arranged a local corner meeting to educate the community.

Simultaneously, the BYC Gwadar zone had conducted similar meetings throughout various neighbourhoods in Gwadar to raise awareness about the event's significance. In Kech, the BYC Kech Zone had actively distributed pamphlets and organised chalk campaigns across different areas to ensure widespread understanding and encourage active participation in the forthcoming event.

The BYC in another post on X, said, "The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) is organising the Baloch Raaji Muchi (Baloch National Gathering) in Gwadar on July 28th in response to the Baloch Genocide. BYC will need support and cooperation, especially financial assistance, for the National Gathering. As humans and Baloch, it is our responsibility to play our role in this movement against the Baloch Genocide. Baloch people residing in Balochistan and around the world are requested to play their role and support the "Baloch National Gathering." For support and assistance contact the official WhatsApp number: +923312367324 +923348552826 #BalochNationalGathering"

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) is organizing the Baloch Raaji Muchi (Baloch National Gathering) in Gwadar on July 28th in response to the Baloch Genocide. BYC will need support and cooperation, especially financial assistance, for the National Gathering. As humans and… pic.twitter.com/TnL9rEAuP0— Baloch Yakjehti Committee (@BalochYakjehtiC) July 14, 2024

Earlier, activist Mahrang Baloch, speaking on behalf of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee in a video statement, had announced plans for a Baloch National Gathering in Gwadar on July 28. She addressed several critical issues, highlighting the committee's firm opposition to the ongoing Baloch genocide perpetrated by Pakistan.

Mahrang had pointed out various forms of genocide affecting the Baloch community beyond direct violence, including fatalities from road accidents, illnesses exacerbated by neglect, and drug-related issues among Baloch youth.

She had also underscored the economic hardships faced by Baloch farmers, labourers, and fishermen, citing instances of debt accumulation and land seizures for state projects.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor