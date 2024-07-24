BYC urges rights body to intervene amid escalating abuses in Balochistan

Quetta [Pakistan], July 24 : The Baloch Yakhjeeti Committee (BYC) has called on human rights organisations to address the increasing human rights abuses committed by Pakistani law enforcement agencies in Balochistan.

In a letter posted on social media platform X, BYC's Central Organiser and prominent Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch highlighted the urgent need for intervention to protect the lives and freedoms of Baloch activists and citizens.

The BYC, a Baloch rights organisation advocating against fundamental human rights abuses and enforced disappearances in Balochistan, is organising a mass gathering in Gwadar on July 28.

The event aims to peacefully protest against the ongoing abuses, including enforced disappearances, harassment of political and human rights activists, and the socio-economic exploitation of indigenous people.

A letter to Human Rights Organizations by Baloch Yakjehti Committee’s Organizer Dr Mahrang Baloch. Subject: BYC’s Workers Facing Life Threats and Imprisonments on Bogus Charges from Pakistani Authorities#BalochNationalGathering pic.twitter.com/EiG4VoojNp — Baloch Yakjehti Committee (@BalochYakjehtiC) July 24, 2024

Mahrang Baloch detailed a series of recent incidents where BYC members faced unlawful detentions, harassment, and intimidation.

These incidents include the unlawful arrest and threat to female members in Khuzdar by the paramilitary Frontier Corps, the abduction of a member's brother in Gwadar, harassment and bogus charges against workers in Hub Chowki, threats and phone confiscations in Turbat, threatening phone calls and military summons in Kohlu, the abduction and illegal detention of a colleague in Quetta, the arrest of four members in Karachi on July 23 despite police denials, and threats to workers in Kalat to stop them from mobilising and raising awareness.

Additionally, state authorities have been manipulating laws to sabotage the Baloch National Gathering in Gwadar. Transport owners, sound management companies, and catering services have been threatened not to provide BYC with essential services for the event.

Mahrang Baloch emphasised that the BYC has been protesting against enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings while demanding the basic right to life. However, the Pakistani state is not allowing even the right to peaceful assembly. The acts of intimidation and repression are seen as clear attempts to stifle voices and hinder lawful and peaceful activities, representing a blatant disregard for fundamental human rights and freedoms.

The letter urgently calls on human rights organisations to pressurise the Pakistani government to cease unlawful practices immediately, hold authorities accountable for any harm to BYC members or gathering participants, and advocate for the protection of human rights activists, ensuring their safety and freedom to campaign without fear of retaliation.

Mahrang Baloch concluded by underscoring the critical need for the attention and intervention of human rights organisations to safeguard the rights of the Baloch people and ensure justice.

With global support, BYC hopes to bring attention to these violations, she said, urging the Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and freedom of speech.

