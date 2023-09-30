Byju's misses deadline to file FY22 financials, will now release in Oct

New Delhi, Sep 30 Edtech major

In a statement, the company said it will convene a board meeting in the second week of October "for approval and adoption of accounts for FY22".

"Think and Learn Pvt Ltd has issued a notice for convening a Board meeting in the second week of October 2023 for approval and adoption of accounts for FY22," a Byju's spokesperson said.

The Board of Directors, along with the Advisory Council and certain invitees, will meet to formally adopt the audited accounts, the spokesperson added.

Earlier this year, the ed-tech company told its investors and lenders that it would file its FY22 financial statements by September.

Byju's is also going to lay off 4,000-5,000 employees in a "business restructuring exercise" in the coming weeks.

"We are in the final stages of a business restructuring exercise to simplify operating structures, reduce the cost base and better cash flow management," a company spokesperson had said in an earlier statement.

Byju's new India CEO, Arjun Mohan, will be completing this process in the next few weeks and will steer a revamped and sustainable operation ahead, according to the company.

Byju's is even mulling to sell at least two of its subsidiaries, Epic and Great Learning, to raise between $800 million and $1 billion, amid reports that the company has formulated a proposal to repay its outstanding $1.2 billion Term Loan B (TLB).

