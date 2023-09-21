“CAA a lifeline for refugees from Pakistan": Indian NGO representative at UN

Geneva [Switzerland], September 21 : Satya Narayan Sharma, a member of an Indian NGO — Rajasthan Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan (RSKS) — recently addressed the ongoing 54th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), shedding light on the significant impact of India's Citizenship Amendments Act (CAA).

During an intervention made by him, Sharma highlighted the concerns of refugee communities hailing from neighbouring Pakistan, who, after being displaced, found refuge in India.

He underlined how the CAA has played a pivotal role in granting Indian citizenship to minorities from Pakistan, providing them with a fresh start and a renewed sense of security.

Sharma shared the harrowing experiences faced by those, who had to leave their homeland due to problems, harassment, and persecution.

He emphasized that seeking refuge in another country is an arduous journey marked by endless suffering.

Speaking about the CAA, Sharma revealed that Indian citizenship had recently been conferred upon refugees in regions like Jodhpur, Barmer, and Ahmedabad, further solidifying India's commitment to protecting the rights of persecuted minorities.

"In their home country, these displaced individuals once had land, property, and farms, but they endured discrimination, harassment, and property seizures solely based on their religion and minority status," Sharma said.

"As a result, they made the difficult decision to leave their native land and seek refuge in India, leaving behind many loved ones," he added.

Sharma reflected on the implications of a nation where people do not wish to reside in their homeland due to fear and insecurity, deeming it a matter of grave concern.

"India has consistently opened its arms to welcome and secure refugees from various countries, recently extending Indian citizenship to numerous refugees from neighbouring nations," Sharma continued. "By implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act, India has demonstrated its commitment to offering refuge and a fresh start to those in need, embracing the principles of humanity and the belief in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' the world as one family," he said.

Sharma also emphasised the importance of global unity and the rejection of discrimination based on religion or race anywhere in the world.

He also reiterated the government of India’s permanent position of forging solidarity among nations to stand against any form of discrimination and to bring peace and unity to the world.

