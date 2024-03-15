CAA is a true act of democracy: US Singer Millben lauds PM Modi's "compassionate leadership"

New Delhi [India], March 15 : In a notable endorsement, acclaimed African-American singer Mary Millben took to social media to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what she termed as "demonstrating compassionate leadership" through the implementation of the Citizen (Amendment) Act (CAA).

In a post shared on X, Millben lauded PM Modi's efforts towards providing a home for those facing persecution due to their faith. Millben highlighted the inclusivity of the CAA, which offers a pathway to peace and religious freedom for various religious communities including Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists.

The singer urged the US State Department to recognise PM Modi's leadership and to strive for improved diplomatic relations with India, especially in the event of his re-election for a third term. Millben emphasised that the CAA represents a genuine expression of democracy, offering protection and shelter to vulnerable communities.

"@StateDept, PM @narendramodi is demonstrating compassionate leadership towards those being persecuted for their faith and providing a home to them in #India. A pathway to peace for Christians/Hindus/Sikhs/Jain/Buddhists seeking #religiousfreedom. When the PM is reelected for a third term, aim to be a better democratic partner in tone. The Citizen Amendment Act is a true act of democracy," said the US singer in a post on X.

The United States said on Thursday that it is "concerned" about the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in India, adding that it is "closely monitoring" the implementation of the act.

"We are concerned about the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on March 11," US State Department Spokesperson, Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily briefing on Thursday (local time).

"We are closely monitoring how this act will be implemented. Respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law for all communities are fundamental democratic principles," Miller said in response to a question.

Millben had expressed her support for India's recent implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Monday as well, stating, "This is a pathway towards peace. This is a true act of democracy."

In an official post on X, Millben, a Christian and advocate for religious freedom, commended PM Modi for extending Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

"As a Christian, woman of faith, and global advocate for religious freedom, I applaud the Modi-led government for announcing today the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act now granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan," she added.

In her message, Millben expressed gratitude to PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Indian government for their compassionate leadership and steadfast commitment to upholding religious freedom.

"Thank you, PM @narendramodi @AmitShah and the Indian Government for your compassionate leadership and, most importantly for upholding religious freedom in welcoming those persecuted, the post on X reads."

The Union Home Ministry notified rules for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday, days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule.

Home Minister Amit Shah, on multiple occasions, said that CAA rules would be notified ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to be held in April and May.

The CAA rules, introduced by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrantsincluding Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christianswho migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

Following the passage of the CAA by Parliament in December 2019 and its subsequent presidential assent, significant protests erupted in various parts of the country.

Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 enable persons eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for the grant of Indian citizenship and applications are to be submitted in a completely online mode for which a web portal has been provided by the government.

The Centre notified the rules for implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees who had sought shelter in India before December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution in three neighbouring countriesAfghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, of six minority communities there.

The CAA removes legal barriers to rehabilitation and citizenship and gives a dignified life to refugees "who have suffered for decades".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor