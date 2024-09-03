CAG of India signs MoU with UAE Accountability Authority in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 3 : The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (Supreme Audit Institution, India) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE Accountability Authority (Supreme Audit Institution, UAE) during a bilateral meeting with the President of the UAE Accountability Authority on Monday evening in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The objective of this MoU is to promote and develop cooperation between the two SAIs to strengthen the respective institutions' professional capacity and improve methodologies in the field of public sector audit.

Other areas of cooperation outlined in this MoU include the exchange of knowledge and experiences in public auditing and conducting capacity development programmes at SAI India or SAI UAE as needed.

Girish Chandra Murmu, the CAG of India, stated, "This MoU reaffirms the values and goals that our institutions have shared over a long period, and it further cements the ties that already exist between our two nations."

CAG Murmu observed that "the MoU will yield many opportunities for greater exchange of knowledge and experience between members of our SAIs and will also foster the spirit of cooperation and friendship between our SAIs."

Humaid Obaid Khalifa Obaid Abushibs, President of the UAE Accountability Authority, emphasized the importance of the agreement in enhancing and improving the external audit practices of the two SAIs and assisting in strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two SAIs through mutual cooperation.

