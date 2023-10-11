CAIT expresses concern over delay in implementation of e-commerce policy

New Delhi, Oct 11 Traders' body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has expressed concern over the "inordinate delay" in rolling out the e-commerce policy by the Centre.

The delay in the policy's implementation has allowed certain foreign e-commerce players to hurt domestic retail trade, the body alleged in a letter to commerce minister Piyush Goyal dated October 10.

Expressing "utter dismay over inordinate delay in rolling out of e-commerce policy and rules under Consumer Protection Act" the traders' body said it was a "slow poison situation" for the country's business community.

In the letter to Goyal, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said the delay in the implementation "has caused irreparable loss to the small and medium retail traders and has resulted in deep loss of turnover in their business and thousands of retail traders have been forced to close down their businesses in addition to wreaking havoc in the lives of all those who are directly and indirectly dependent on India's retail and e-commerce industry".

The proposed ecommerce policy aims to devise strategies for providing a conducive environment for inclusive and harmonious growth of the e-commerce sector, through a streamlined regulatory framework for ease of doing business, adoption of modern technologies and integration of supply chains.

