California Governor calls for immediate smartphone restrictions in schools

Sacramento, Aug 14 California Governor Gavin Newsom urged all school districts in the state to implement restrictions on smartphone use in classrooms as the new academic year begins.

In a letter addressed to school leaders on Tuesday, Newsom emphasised the need to create the best learning environment for students while addressing the growing concerns surrounding excessive smartphone use among youth, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Excessive smartphone use among youth is linked to increased anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues," he said, urging school districts to "act now" to help students focus at school by restricting their smartphone use.

The Governor's call to action comes in the wake of mounting evidence linking smartphone use to various mental health issues in young people. According to a Pew Research Center survey cited by Newsom, 72 per cent of high school and 33 per cent of middle school teachers reported cell phone distractions as a major problem.

Additionally, research from Common Sense Media found that 97 per cent of students in the US use their phones during the school day for a median of 43 minutes.

Newsom's letter referenced AB 272, a law he signed in 2019 that grants school districts the authority to regulate smartphone use during school hours.

He encouraged districts to take full advantage of this legislation, stating that "reducing phone use in class leads to improved concentration, better academic outcomes, and enhanced social interactions".

The Governor also praised districts already implementing smartphone restrictions, such as Los Angeles Unified School District, Santa Barbara Unified District, and Bullard High School in Fresno.

These schools have reported positive outcomes, including higher test scores, improved grades, increased student engagement, and reduced bullying, according to the governor.

While Newsom is currently working with the California legislature to further limit student smartphone use on campuses, he stressed that there is no reason for schools to delay action.

The Governor's initiative aligns with recent warnings from US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy about the risks of social media use among youth. In June, Murthy called on Congress to require warning labels on social media platforms.

