California Helicopter Crash: Several Injured After Medical Chopper Crashes on Highway 50 (Watch Video)

Several injured as a medical helicopter came down suddenly and crashed on the Sacramento Freeway in California on Monday night, October 6 (US local time). According to information, a traffic jam was reported on the eastbound Highway 50 due to a crash.

The incident took place on Highway 50, Sacramento Freeway, near Howe Avenue. The Sacramento Fire Department reached the spot soon after receiving the information about the crash. The fire department received the call at around 7 pm. According to the fire department, the air ambulance was providing medical services suddenly came down on the road and crashed.

Video of Helicopter Crash on Highway 50

According to Flight-tracking data, the REACH Air Medical Services helicopter with registration number N414RX, took off from UC Davis Medical Center before crashing onto the major highway in Sacramento. Several people on board and on the highway have been injured in the crash. However, no deaths have been confirmed in the incident yet and it is unclear how many people were on board or if any vehicles were struck.

Authorities and shut down Eastbound Highway 50 at 59th Street due to the crash. At least three people received life-threatening injuries, CBS News quoted a Sacramento Fire officer. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

BREAKING: New video shows helicopter crash on Highway 50 in Sacramento, California. Multiple victims. pic.twitter.com/2p5uoF9Tae — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) October 7, 2025

A TikTok video has emerged on the social media platform X showing live footage of the medical helicopter at the time of the crash. In a video it is learned to be recorded from a passing car by a passenger showing a helicopter flying normally at low altitude, and in seconds, it hits the road, resulting in white smoke blowing from the scene. "Helicopter crashes inches from me," the video captioned by the TikTok user.