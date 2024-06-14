California State University moves classes online after demonstrations over conflict in Gaza

Los Angeles, June 14 California State University, Los Angeles (Cal State LA) has announced that all classes and operations on the university's main campus will be held remotely until further notice after a night of demonstrations over the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

"Please do not come to main campus," the Los Angeles school noted on Thursday in a protest action alert on its website.

A group of pro-Palestinian protesters took over the university's student services building, which includes the office of the university's president, on Wednesday afternoon. Some school administrators were reportedly trapped inside the building after the university urged employees to shelter in place, Xinhua news agency reported.

Social media posts showed protesters fortifying their barricades outside the building at night as they waited for President of Cal State LA Berenecea Johnson Eanes to negotiate with them.

The protest came two days after 25 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested Monday by police at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Students set up a "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" at Cal State LA on May 1, calling for the university and its partners to divest from doing business with Israel.

With 23 campuses enrolling almost 458,000 students and 53,000 faculty and staff, California State University is the largest public university system in the United States. It is one of three public higher education systems in California, which also includes the University of California and the California Community Colleges, according to the university's website.

