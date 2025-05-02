Cambodia declares Botum Sakor mine free after India's help

Phnom Penh, May 2 With India's assistance, Cambodia on Friday declared the Botum Sakor district in Koh Kong as mine-free, ensuring the safety and sustainable development of the region.

"Towards a Mine-Free Future: India Supports Cambodia's Progress! With grant assistance from India, Botum Sakor District in Koh Kong has been declared mine-free—enabling safer land use, improved livelihoods, and sustainable development," the Embassy of India in Phnom Penh posted on X.

India and the Cambodia Mine Action and Victims Assistance Authority (CMAA) had signed an agreement in 2023 for making Botum Sakor, Srae Ambel, Thma Bang districts, and Trapeang Rung Commune in Koh Kong province mine-free with a total Indian grant of $426,709.

The Indian assistance was announced by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar during his visit to Cambodia in November 2022 during a meeting with then Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen.

The agreement was signed by India's Ambassador to Cambodia and Ly Thuch, Senior Minister and First Vice-President of CMAA.

Thuch, in his speech, appreciated India for its contribution in demining activities in Cambodia to boost the mine clearance work and help Cambodia achieve its goal of becoming a mine-free nation by 2025.

He had mentioned that India has been assisting in making four villages in Koh Kong Province mine-free under the Quick Impact Project with a grant of USD$ 50,000.

Thuch said that CMAA is looking forward to working with the Indian Embassy for the successful implementation of the grant assistance projects in Koh Kong.

Earlier this month, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Mane called for global support to work towards the national goal of making Cambodia mine-free by 2030.

Cambodia, one of the worst affected countries by landmines and Explosive Remnants of War (ERW), has extended its mine-free goal to 2030 from the previous 2025 target, due to geographical difficulties for mine search and clearance along the border.

An estimated four to six million landmines and other munitions have been left over from three decades of war and internal conflicts that ended in 1998.

According to an official report, landmine and ERW explosions claimed 19,830 lives and either injured or amputated 45,242 others in Cambodia from 1979 to June 2024.

