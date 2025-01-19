Cambodia extends mine-free goal to 2030

Phnom Penh, Jan 19 Cambodia has extended its mine-free goal to 2030 from the previous 2025 target, due to geographical difficulties for mine search and clearance along the border, a spokesperson for the Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA) said on Sunday.

Lang Kosal said minefields along the Cambodia-Thailand border are located in extremely difficult geographical mountainous terrain and heavily forested areas.

"These areas are densely contaminated, requiring more time and resources for teams to access and clear," he told Xinhua news agency.

"Due to these challenges, we have decided to extend our mine/explosive remnant of war (ERW)-free goal to 2030," he added.

Kosal said the CMAA has been drawing up the National Mine Action Policy 2026-2030, setting out action plans and strategies to achieve the new target.

Cambodia is one of the countries worst affected by landmines and ERWs. An estimated 4 million to 6 million landmines and other munitions had been left over from three decades of war and internal conflicts that ended in 1998.

The CMAA's report showed that from 1979 to 2024, landmine and ERW explosions had claimed 19,834 lives and maimed 45,252 others.

CMAC has joined hands with the Interior Ministry to provide dog training techniques for drug detection and security, having signed a five-year MOU to train dogs for all types of explosive weapons and drug problems.

Five years ago, Heng Ratana said CMAC and the National Police Force signed the first MOU, cooperating in providing information and facilitating the discovery and destruction of tens of thousands of mines and explosive remnants of war.

“So, this MOU, in addition to work on providing training and awareness raising on mines, will add up more in dog training techniques for ensure security and tackle drug issues,” he said.

Dog handling training is crucial for monitoring explosive weapons and drug issues in Phnom Penh and provinces, targeting tourist areas, economic zones, development zones, border crossings, and high-risk areas, Ratana said.

“The previous work together was a success,” he said. “When there is a report, we respond for free and collect approximately 10,000-30,000 landmines per year. Education was also provided, teaching 1.8 million to 2 million people about self-defense.”

