Cambodia launches five-year action plan for disaster risk reduction

Phnom Penh, Sep 2 Cambodia on Monday launched a national action plan for disaster risk reduction (2024-2028), aiming at minimizing the impacts of disasters on people, economy and society, a senior minister said.

Speaking at the launch event in the capital Phnom Penh, Senior Minister Kun Kim, first vice president of the National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM), said the action plan was designed to address disasters caused by floods, storms, droughts, fires, and building collapses, among others.

"This action plan is a roadmap to build a safe and resilient community for sustainable national development with the common goal of reducing loss of lives, economic loss and damage to infrastructure," he said.

The action plan set out four strategic goals and 18 priority programs for implementation, Kun Kim said, adding that it included a disaster preparedness or emergency response plan, preparation for disaster rescue and protective equipment, and public awareness about hazards caused by disasters, Xinhua news agency reported.

Cambodia is one of the most disaster-prone countries in Asia, affected by floods and droughts on a seasonal basis.

Natural disasters killed a total of 103 people in 2023, the NCDM said, adding that 84 people were killed by lightning strikes, 10 by floods, and nine by storms.

