Cambodia records 4.8 million international tourists in first 9 months of 2024

Phnom Penh, Oct 23 Cambodia attracted 4.8 million foreign visitors in the first nine months of 2024, up 22 per cent from 3.92 million over the same period last year, said a Ministry of Tourism's report released on Wednesday.

"The number has reached 99.7 per cent of that in the first nine months of 2019, the pre-COVID-19 pandemic era," the report said.

Thailand still topped the chart of international tourist arrivals to the Southeast Asian country during the January-September period this year, followed by Vietnam, China, Laos and the United States.

Ministry of Tourism's Secretary of State and Spokesperson Top Sopheak said that Cambodia is a cultural and ecological tourism destination, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The kingdom is famous for the Angkor Archaeological Park, a UNESCO-listed world heritage site, in northwest Siem Reap province, and a beautiful bay in southwest Sihanoukville," he told Xinhua.

Besides, the country has three other world heritage sites, namely the Temple Zone of Sambor Prei Kuk in central Kampong Thom province, and the Temple of Preah Vihear and the Koh Ker archaeological site in northwest Preah Vihear province.

Tourism is one of the four pillars supporting Cambodia's economy in addition to garment, footwear and travel goods export, agriculture, and construction and real estate.

The country received 5.45 million international tourists in 2023, generating a gross revenue of $3.08 billion, according to the ministry.

