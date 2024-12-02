Cambodia records significant spikes in drug arrests, seizures in first 11 months of 2024

Phnom Penh, Dec 2 Cambodia has reported a significant rise in both the number of people arrested and the amount of narcotics seized in the first 11 months of 2024, according to an Anti-Drug Department report on Monday.

The authorities had detained 23,601 drug-related suspects during the January-November period this year, up 28.6 per cent from 18,350 over the same period last year, the report said, adding that 816 suspects were foreigners.

"A total of 13.3 tonnes of illicit drugs had been confiscated from those suspects' possession from January 1 to November 30, 2024," the report said.

According to the report, only 2.85 tonnes of narcotics had been seized during the first 11 months of 2023.

Most of the confiscated drugs were ketamine, crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine tablets, heroin, ecstasy, and cocaine.

Cambodia has ramped up efforts in combating illicit drugs since August 2023 when Prime Minister Hun Manet took office.

He has ordered provincial and local authorities to stamp out drug distribution and usage at nightclubs and other entertainment facilities across the Southeast Asian country.

The kingdom has no death sentence for drug traffickers. Under its law, someone found guilty of trafficking more than 80 grams of illicit drugs could be jailed for life, Xinhua news agency reported.

--IANS

