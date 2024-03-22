Cambodia reports 2 more cases of mpox

Phnom Penh, March 22 Cambodia has recorded two more cases of mpox, also known as monkeypox, raising the total number of infections in the country to 14 so far, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Both patients have currently been undergoing proper treatment at a hospital, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

"Since December 2023 to date, a total of 14 people had been tested positive for mpox. All of them are men, aged between 20 and 39-years-old," the Ministry said, adding that almost all of them lived and worked in the capital Phnom Penh.

The Ministry also renewed its calls for people to be extra vigilant in order to prevent the cluster or large-scale transmission of the mpox.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor