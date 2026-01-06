Cambodia says no intent to fire into Thai territory: Army

Bangkok, Jan 6 Thai Army spokesperson Winthai Suvaree stated on Tuesday that the Cambodian side has contacted local Thai military units, claiming it had no intention of firing into Thai territory.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Thai military stated on social media that Cambodia violated the ceasefire agreement by firing a mortar round in the border area at around 7:25 a.m. local time on the day, leaving one Thai soldier injured.

The Cambodian side said the incident had been caused by an operational error committed by Cambodian forces during a mission, Winthai said.

The blast wounded one Thai soldier, who sustained shrapnel injuries to his right arm, Thailand's 2nd Area Command said in a statement, adding that medical evaluations confirmed the serviceman is not in a life-threatening condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

The command noted that the cause of the explosion remains under investigation. It has ordered all subordinate units to step up vigilance during operational deployments to safeguard the safety of military personnel and residents, adding that relevant updates will be released in a timely manner.

Some 68.4 per cent of the Cambodian evacuees from a recent border conflict with Thailand have returned to their homes so far, Cambodia's Interior Ministry Spokesperson Touch Sokhak said on Tuesday.

Sokhak said that about 444,179 out of 649,023 Cambodian evacuees have returned to their homes.

"Roughly 204,844 people, including 108,466 women and 66,892 children, remain in displacement camps," he said in a press briefing.

Cambodia and Thailand agreed to an immediate ceasefire on December 27, 2025, after three weeks of armed conflict that caused casualties on both sides.

Cambodia on Monday re-proposed to Thailand to convene a special meeting on border demarcation in the second or third week of January in Cambodia's Siem Reap province, said a press release from Cambodia's State Secretariat of Border Affairs.

The Cambodian side has once again requested the Thai side, through a Note Verbale dated January 5, 2026, to convene a special meeting of the Cambodia-Thailand Joint Boundary Commission in the second or third week of January 2026 in Siem Reap province, it said.

The re-proposed meeting aims to discuss the survey and demarcation works, as well as address the issue that Thai military forces have been conducting activities violating Cambodia's territorial integrity and sovereignty, the press release said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor