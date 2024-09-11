Cambodia sentences two Thai men to life in prison for 118-kg drug trafficking

Phnom Penh, Sep 11 A Cambodian court on Wednesday sentenced two Thai men to life in prison for trafficking a large amount of illicit drugs, according to a verdict.

Saehoe Somchai, 33, and Saehoe Thanat, 30, were both arrested in the capital Phnom Penh on August 21, 2023, with 118 kg of methamphetamine and ketamine.

"The duo was charged with possessing, transporting and trafficking illicit drugs," said the verdict pronounced by Theam Chan Piseth, presiding judge of Phnom Penh Municipal Court.

"The court decided to sentence each of them to life in prison," the verdict said, adding that the court also fined each of them 80 million riel (20,000 U.S. dollars), Xinhua news agency reported.

Under the kingdom's law, the convicts have one month to file an appeal against the verdict.

Cambodia has ramped up efforts in combating illicit drugs since August 2023 when Prime Minister Hun Manet took office.

The Southeast Asian country detained 17,574 drug-related suspects, including 550 foreigners of 15 nationalities, during the January-August period of 2024, seizing a total of 5.75 tonnes of illicit drugs, according to the Anti-Drug Department.

--IANS

