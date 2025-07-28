Cambodia, Thailand agree to "immediate, unconditional ceasefire" after deadly border clashes

Putrajaya [Malaysia], July 28 : Cambodia and Thailand have agreed to an "immediate and unconditional ceasefire" starting at midnight local time (12 p.m. ET Monday), Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday, following days of deadly clashes along the disputed border of the two southeast Asian countries, according to Malaysia's state media..

The agreement was reached after Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai held talks at the Prime Minister's official residence in Putrajaya, just south of Kuala Lumpur, the Bernama news agency reported.

According to Malaysia, which mediated the discussions, the two sides will hold a meeting of regional commanders from both the Cambodian and Thai militaries on July 29 to follow up on the ceasefire.

The border violence has claimed at least 35 lives and left more than 200 injured, based on figures from Thai and Cambodian officials.

Both nations have accused each other of initiating the latest round of hostilities. "The dispute over their border goes back decades," CNN reported.

Despite ongoing accusations of renewed artillery strikes in contested areas, leaders from Thailand and Cambodia met in Malaysia today in an effort to defuse the deadly conflict, Al Jazeera reported.

Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet attended the meeting.

Malaysia, currently chairing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), has offered to mediate the crisis, which has claimed over 30 lives in recent days, including civilians from both countries.

US Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard Kagan and Chinese ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing also attended the meeting as per Bernama. The US was a co-organiser of the meeting while China was an observor.

PM Hun Manet and Acting PM Phumtham Wechayachai have expressed their positions and willingness for immediate ceasefire and return to normalcy as per a joint press release on the special mneeting released by the Malaysia's foreign ministry.

The United States' President Donald J Trump has been in contact with the leaders of both countries urging the leaders to find peaceful solution to the situation, the statement read.

The Chinese side has kept close contact with Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia, and relevant countries, to actively promote dialogue, ceasefire, and restoring peace, the Malaysian foreing ministry statement read

"The presence and collaboration of all parties underscore a shared commitment to peace, dialogue, and regional stability," it read.

Both Cambodia and Thailand reached a common understanding, for "an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, with effect from 24:00 hours (local time) on 28 July 2025." "This is a vital first step towards de-escalation and the restoration of peace and security," the joint press statement released by the governments of Malaysia, Cambodia and Thailand said.

Both countries will convene an informal meeting of regional commanders (Regional Military 1 and 2 on the Thai side and Regional Military 4 and 5 of the Cambodian side) at 07:00 hours on 29 July 2025, and followed by meeting with the Defence Attaches led by the Chair of ASEAN, if both sides agreed.

The two nations also agreed to convene a meeting of the General Border Committee (GBC) on 4 August 2025, to be hosted by Cambodia, the joint press statement said.

As the current Chair of ASEAN, Malaysia said it stands ready to coordinate an observer team to verify and ensure its implementation. Malaysia will also consult with fellow ASEAN Member States to participate in the observation effort, reflecting a regional commitment to supporting peace on the ground.

Both sides also agreed to resume direct communications between Prime Ministers, Foreign Ministers, and Defence Ministers.

The Foreign Ministers and Defence Ministers of Malaysia, Cambodia, and Thailand have been instructed to develop a detailed mechanism for the implementation, verification, and reporting of the ceasefire. This mechanism will serve as a foundation for sustained peace and accountability.

The situation worsened after both sides exchanged artillery fire along disputed sections of their 817 km shared border, Al Jazeera reported. Last week, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim proposed a ceasefire and urged both nations to resolve their issues diplomatically.

Despite initial signs of progress following US President Donald Trump's calls to both leaders urging a ceasefire, hostilities resumed just hours later.

Cambodia confirmed its support for Trump's appeal, while Thailand stated that peace talks could not proceed as long as Cambodian forces were allegedly targeting Thai civilians, a claim Phnom Penh rejected.

Cambodia's Ministry of National Defence accused Thailand of launching artillery and ground attacks near several border locations, including historic temple sites, as reported by Al Jazeera. A ministry spokesperson reported damage to ancient temple complexes due to shelling.

The Thai military countered by alleging that Cambodian troops had fired into residential areas and were preparing long-range rocket launchers for further attacks.

The long-standing border dispute primarily revolves around sovereignty claims over historic sites, particularly the ancient Hindu temples of Ta Moan Thom and Preah Vihear, as per Al Jazeera.

Although the International Court of Justice in 1962 ruled that Preah Vihear belongs to Cambodia, tensions flared again in 2008 when Cambodia sought UNESCO World Heritage status for the temple, leading to years of sporadic clashes.

With tensions still high, Monday's talks in Kuala Lumpur are seen as a crucial step toward preventing further escalation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor