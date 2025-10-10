Cambodia's export up 12.9 per cent in first nine months of 2025

Phnom Penh, Oct 10 Cambodia exported products worth about 22.39 billion US dollars in the first nine months of 2025, up 12.9 per cent from 19.83 billion dollars over the same period last year, said a report from the General Department of Customs and Excise released on Friday.

The top five export destinations for the Southeast Asian country are the United States, Vietnam, China, Japan, and Canada, the report said, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Major exported products included clothes, shoes, bags, travel goods, bicycles, car tires, and potential agricultural produce such as rice, rubber, cassava, cashew nuts, bananas, mangoes, and longans, the report added.

Meanwhile, the kingdom recorded the total import of 24.61 billion dollars during the January-September period this year, up 16.6 percent from 21.1 billion dollars over the same period last year, the report said.

Main imported items included oil and gas, raw materials for garments, footwear, bags and travel goods, vehicles, machinery, electronic appliances, pharmaceutical products, and consuming goods, it added.

Earlier on Thursday, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Vongsey Vissoth said Cambodia is projected to achieve a 5 percent economic growth in 2025, down from 6 per cent in 2024.

Speaking during the launch of the National Strategic Development Plan, Vissoth said the slower-than-expected growth was due to the negative impacts of border conflict with Thailand and a 19-percent tariff imposed by the United States on Cambodian exports.

On August 1, the United States imposed the 19-per cent tariff on all goods imported from Cambodia.

According to the deputy prime minister, the Southeast Asian country's GDP per capita is forecast to rise to nearly 3,000 US dollars in 2025, up from 2,713 dollars in 2024 and 2,520 dollars in 2023.

Cambodia's economy mainly relies on garment, footwear, and travel goods exports, tourism, agriculture, and real estate and construction.

A Ministry of Economy and Finance's report showed that for 2025, the industrial sector, mainly garment, non-garment manufacturing, and construction, is forecast to grow by 7.1 per cent; the service sector, mainly tourism, transport, telecom, trade and real estate, is expected to increase by 3.8 per cent; and agriculture is projected to rise by 0.9 per cent.

