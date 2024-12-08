Cambodia's Senate President embarks on official visit to four Islamic countries

Phnom Penh, Dec 8 Samdech Techo Hun Sen, the President of Cambodia's Senate, left here on Sunday for a week-long official visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from December 8 to 14.

In Saudi Arabia, Hun Sen is scheduled to meet with Speaker of the Consultative Council Abdullah Bin Mohammed Bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, said the Senate's press release, adding that in Qatar, he will talk with Speaker of Shura Council Hassan bin Abdulla Al-Ghanim and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

In Turkey, he will hold a bilateral meeting with the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmuş, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the press release said, adding that in the UAE, he is due to meet with Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, and President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The official visit of Samdech Techo Hun Sen to the above-mentioned friendly countries underscores the significance of parliamentary diplomacy," the press release said.

"It will contribute to strengthening and expanding the bonds of friendship, solidarity, and cooperation between Cambodia's legislative body and those of the friendly countries, helping promote peace, stability, and security in the region and in the world at large," it added.

Hun Sen, 72, became the President of the Senate in April 2024 after stepping down from the position of Prime Minister in August 2023.

