Camel races recall memories of past, enhance achievements of present: Sultan bin Hamdan

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 24 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the UAE Camel Racing Federation, thanked President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for supporting heritage sports, most notably camel racing.

He made this statement on the occasion of the launch of the 13th edition of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Festival for Purebred Arabian Camels (Swan 2023-2024), which begins tomorrow.

Sheikh Sultan stressed that the festival is an important event for camel owners from the UAE and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

"These are not just camel races, they are an opportunity to encourage communication and cohesion among camel owners. This is our main goal at all festivals, as we are determined to follow the approach of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to protect our heritage," he said.

He stressed that the journey of supporting traditional sports, especially camel racing, continues in light of the unlimited support given by the wise leadership to this sport through festivals and tournaments, as their purpose is to preserve the legacy of the past. "Camel races recall memories of the past, and enhance the achievements of the present and aspirations of the future," he said in conclusion. (ANI/WAM)

