Camel Trek embarks on epic journey across Western Desert

Dubai [UAE], December 15 (ANI/WAM): In a bold celebration of the UAE's heritage, the 11th edition of the Camel Trek is well into its 13-day desert odyssey, with 33 participants from 17 countries, each embodying the spirit of the UAE.

The participants, hailing from both the UAE and beyond, have set off from the heart of the Empty Quarter desert and are currently crossing the vast, shifting sands of the Western Desert, bound for the Heritage Village at Global Village, where their journey will culminate on December 21.

The caravan's journey began on December 9 from the Arada area, deep within the Empty Quarter. Along the way, participants have passed several notable stations, including Tel Marib, South Shah, Al Maha Sanctuary "Bab bin Madhiah," Al Maha Sanctuary "Al Khor," Al Dwayseah, South Al Quo'a, and North Al Quo'a. The caravan continues its journey towards Al Thuqaybah, Bouts, Al Khazna, Al Ajban, and Saih Al Salam. The grand finale will take place at the Heritage Village in Global Village, where the trek will conclude on December 21.

At the helm of this extraordinary journey is Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmouk, CEO of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Centre, whose unwavering leadership has been instrumental in the trek's success. In a message of deep appreciation, bin Dalmouk acknowledged the vital role played by a wide array of national partners, including Dubai Ambulance, the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, Dubai Police, and Abu Dhabi Police. Their collective support, he believes, is a living testament to the spirit of collaboration that defines the UAE. "We are incredibly grateful to all our national partners," he said. "This Camel Trek is a product of shared vision and collective effort, a partnership that reflects the UAE's dedication to preserving its heritage while fostering a deeper connection between its people, history, and land."

He continued, "The success of this journey is a direct result of the expertise and resources contributed by these institutions. Together, we are creating a legacya bridge between past and future that ensures our traditions are passed down to the next generation with pride."

Bin Dalmouk concluded with a poignant reminder of the greater purpose of the trek. He said, "Preserving our heritage is not just an act of duty but a mission that unites us all. Through our work and this journey, we aim to inspire future generations to carry forward the rich cultural legacy that makes the UAE so unique."

The trek is progressing smoothly, with the caravan covering an impressive 45 to 50 kilometres each day, thanks to the team's intimate knowledge of the desert's geography. While the journey's early days posed some challengessandstorms and the unforgiving terrainthe participants, led by a seasoned team of guides and experts, have navigated these obstacles with grace and perseverance.

"We've faced our share of hurdles, but the team's resilience has been remarkable," bin Dalmouk said. "Our deep connection to these lands, built over years of experience, has made all the difference. The spirit of the journey is about overcoming the desert's challenges while embracing the silence and beauty it offers."

For the participants, the Camel Trek is far more than just an endurance testit's an immersion into the authentic, rugged beauty of the UAE's desert and an exploration of its cultural roots.

Amina Abdullah Al Naqbi, Training Coordinator at the Sharjah Museums Authority, shared her enthusiasm for the journey. "I've been dreaming of this moment for years," she said. "Preparing mentally and physically for the desert trek was no small feat, but the training from the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Center and the constant guidance from Abdullah bin Dalmouk made all the difference. Every step in this desert feels like we're walking through history."

Ivan Kovalenko, a Russian participant who placed second in the Camel Trek Marathon at the Sheikh Zayed Festival, was equally enthralled by the experience. "At first, I thought it would be a simple camel ride," he admitted. "But this journey has been so much moreit's a true test of patience, strength, and endurance. Along the way, I've learned not just about the desert but about the traditions of the Emirati people, their hospitality, and the deep respect they have for this land." (ANI/WAM)

