'Campaign for Uyghur' calls for global accountability for China's human rights abuses

Washington DC [United States], August 23 : On the fifth annual International Day of Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief, Campaign for Uyghur's Founder and Executive Director, Rushan Abbas took part in a webinar entitled "Prisoners of Conscience: Violence and Detention and Violence in Detention.

Rushan gave a harrowing account of the Uyghur Genocide against the Muslim Uyghur people that CCP-controlled China is perpetrating in East Turkistan. Furthermore, she spoke of how it has impacted her personally, highlighting the case of her sister Gulshan Abbas' unjust imprisonment by the criminal communist regime. She closed with a call to action to the organizations and nations of the world to band together to hold China accountable.

The United Nations General Assembly has established 22 August as the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief. This day underscores the need to offer adequate support and assistance to victims of such violence and their families, in line with relevant legal frameworks.

Campaign for Uyghur often organises events to raise awareness and mobilize support for Uyghur issues. It is an organization dedicated to advocating for the rights and freedoms of the Uyghur people, who are facing significant human rights abuses in Xinjiang, China. Their efforts focus on raising awareness about the situation in Xinjiang, including issues such as mass detention, forced labour, and cultural suppression. The organization works to mobilize international pressure on governments and institutions to take action against these abuses. They also support Uyghur communities, promote ethical consumerism, and engage in advocacy to influence policy changes. Campaign for Uyghur employs various strategies, including media outreach, legislative lobbying, and humanitarian support, to address and combat the ongoing crisis faced by the Uyghur population.

Several international organizations are actively raising awareness about the human rights abuses faced by Uyghurs in Xinjiang. Human Rights Watch (HRW) extensively documents and reports on issues such as mass detention and surveillance of Uyghurs, providing detailed analyses and calls for action. Amnesty International has also highlighted the severe repression faced by Uyghurs, advocating for international intervention and accountability through their reports and updates.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor