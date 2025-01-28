Campaign for Uyghurs urges global community to act against Uyghur genocide on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Washington, DC [US], January 28 : The Campaign for Uyghurs (CFU) joined the global community in observing Holocaust Remembrance Day, a day to reflect on the millions of lives lost during the Holocaust, while also drawing attention to the ongoing oppression of the Uyghur people.

In a press release, CFU marked the seventy-ninth anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp. The organisation honoured the memory of Holocaust victims, offering its deepest sympathies to their families, while rededicating itself to the vow that humanity must never again allow the systematic targeting of an entire people for eradication.

Rushan Abbas, Executive Director of CFU, emphasised the importance of a renewed commitment to human rights and justice. "We must renew our vow of 'Never Again.' Today, the Uyghur genocide unfolds before our eyes, and it is our moral duty to amplify the voices of the oppressed and ensure accountability for the perpetrators," he said.

CFU also highlighted the ongoing Uyghur genocide, perpetrated by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Uyghurs in East Turkistan continue to face brutal repression, including mass detentions, forced abortions and sterilisations, state-imposed forced labour, and the suppression of cultural and religious freedoms.

Abbas urged the international community to take immediate and decisive action to end the suffering of the Uyghur people, drawing parallels between the atrocities of the Holocaust and the current human rights violations in China.

"As we commemorate the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust, as well as the Roma, Sinti, and political dissidents who were also targeted, we must renew our vow of 'Never Again'," Abbas added. "Today, the Uyghur genocide unfolds before our eyes."

CFU called on nations and organisations that champion freedom and human rights to unite in condemning the ongoing genocide and work together to end the suffering of the Uyghur people.

