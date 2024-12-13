Campus, hostel built with Indian aid handed over in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 13 : The Campus and Hostel Buildings of Sushma Koirala Memorial Nursing Campus, Kathmandu built with India's financial assistance have been formally handed over to the campus management.

The project built at a cost of Nepali Rupees (NRs) 29.24 million under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' was formally handed over tothe Campus Management Committee, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu announced.

Indian Embassy in Nepal said in a post on X, "Campus and Hostel Buildings of Sushma Koirala Memorial Nursing Campus in Kathmandu was formally handed over to Campus Management Committee today jointly by Mr. Santosh Budhathoki, Chief, District Coordination Committee, Kathmandu and Shri Avinash Kumar Singh, First Secretary, Indian Embassy in Nepal. This High Impact Community Development Project HICDP was built with Government of India's financial assistance under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation'."

https://x.com/IndiaInNepal/status/1867557965680849398

The handing over was made on Friday jointly by Santosh Budhathoki, Chief, District Coordination Committee, Kathmandu and Avinash Kumar Singh, First Secretary, Embassy of India in Kathmandu.

"The Government of India's grant under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' was utilized for the construction of a two storied class room block, a two storied hostel block and other allied facilities. The project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) and was implemented through District Coordination Committee, Kathmandu," the release stated.

Chief, District Coordination Committee, Kathmandu, Deputy Mayor, Shankharapur Municipality, political representatives and Chairperson, Sushma Koirala Memorial Nursing Campus appreciated the continued developmental support of the Government of India in upliftment of the people of Nepal.

"The set up created would be useful in providing professional nursing education facilities to students of Sushma Koirala Memorial Nursing Campus in Kathmandu and would create an improved environment for learning as well as contribute to the overall development of the education sector in this region," the release added.

Sushma Koirala Memorial Nursing Campus was established in the year 2000. It is affiliated to Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training (CTE&VT). The Campus is providing three years Proficiency Certificate Level course in Nursing and produces 120 trained nurses every year.

"As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in upliftment of its people by augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors," the release concluded.

Political representatives, government officials and social workers were also present on the occasion.

